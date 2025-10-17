Melur SIPCOT project will go on as per plan though residents oppose it: Official

MADURAI: The establishment of an industrial park by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Melur will go on as planned even though people in several villages in the taluk are opposing it, sources said. Land identification and acquisition process for the project has been suspended due to continuous protests by locals who flag concerns over loss of grazing land, destruction of archaeological monuments, and damage to environment.

Sources said, in 2024, SIPCOT proposed to acquire 278 acres of land across Vanchinagaram, Kodikkampatti, and Boothamangalam panchayats in Melur to set up an industrial estate. GOs for land acquisition were issued in several phases since November 2024. While a section of residents welcomed the initiative citing potential industrial development and job opportunities, a majority of people are opposed to it.

A SIPCOT official who is aware of the developments said, “There is no change in the land acquisition and other processes. We are planning to lay roads to the proposed site first, and then carry out other infrastructure work. We also plan to acquire more land for future expansion of the project,” he added.