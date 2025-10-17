Melur SIPCOT project will go on as per plan though residents oppose it: Official

MADURAI: The establishment of an industrial park by State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Melur will go on as planned even though people in several villages in the taluk are opposing it, sources said. Land identification and acquisition process for the project has been suspended due to continuous protests by locals who flag concerns over loss of grazing land, destruction of archaeological monuments, and damage to environment.
Sources said, in 2024, SIPCOT proposed to acquire 278 acres of land across Vanchinagaram, Kodikkampatti, and Boothamangalam panchayats in Melur to set up an industrial estate. GOs for land acquisition were issued in several phases since November 2024. While a section of residents welcomed the initiative citing potential industrial development and job opportunities, a majority of people are opposed to it.
A SIPCOT official who is aware of the developments said, “There is no change in the land acquisition and other processes. We are planning to lay roads to the proposed site first, and then carry out other infrastructure work. We also plan to acquire more land for future expansion of the project,” he added.
Environmental activist R S Mugilan said, “Government has to explain the need for the industrial estate. I suspect the land could be used to mine tungsten in future. Similar land acquisition attempts were made earlier in Thirumangalam’s Sivarakkottai, where about 3,000 acres were taken, but the project was later dropped. Large tracts of land already acquired for SIPCOT in Gangaikondan and Nanguneri remain unused.”
Madurai Nature and Cultural Foundation Coordinator Tamilthasan said there were several groves that are considered sacred by local residents in the area and they house several native plants including Usilai, Aalam, Arasam in the area.
“The proposed site has abundant flora and fauna. We have sent a letter to CM urging him to announce the area as biodiversity site.”
Kalangadu Sutruvattara Makkal Kootamaippu Coordinator U Prabu said there are 20 kanmois (canals) in the area, which might be lost.