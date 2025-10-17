Minister Ma Subramanian counters EPS, says government acted swiftly on kidney sale racket

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday told the Assembly that the state government had acted swiftly on the kidney racket and that stern action is being taken against those involved in the crime. AIADMK MLAs had come to the session wearing badges that read “Kidnigal Jaakkirathai” (Kidneys Beware!) on their shirt pockets.

Replying to a special mention on this issue raised by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and others, the minister said that all district collectors have been instructed to conduct awareness programmes.

The minister said, acting on the recommendations of the state-level investigation team — led by S Vineeth, IAS, director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project — the kidney transplantation licences of both Cethar Hospital in Tiruchy and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital in Perambalur have been cancelled.

He added that the two middlemen — Stanley Mohan and Anandan — have been arrested, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against seven government officials from the Madurai Government Hospital, including an administrative officer, junior administrative officer, two office superintendents, one junior assistant, one assistant and one typist, for dereliction of duty in verification and approval.

Furthermore, the minister said the district-level authorisation committees were reconstituted, and a state-level committee was formed under the directorate of medical education and research, Kilpauk, to scrutinise applications from foreign nationals awaiting transplants in registered Tamil Nadu hospitals. Zonal committees were established to oversee transplant-related activities and provide pre- and post-operative guidance, Subramanian said.

Palaniswami said the special investigation team constituted by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court to probe into the matter should begin its inquiry immediately. PMK MLA R Arul also spoke on this issue.