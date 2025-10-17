‘New fair price shops will be set up in a week on MLAs’ request’: Minister R Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Thursday assured the state Assembly that new ration shops would be established within a week whenever MLAs submit requests to the government.

Responding during a debate on the supplementary estimates, the minister said the government is committed to addressing the needs of the public promptly. “If members of this House submit requests for new ration shops in their constituencies, the government will ensure that they are set up within a week,” he said.

Earlier, PMK floor leader G K Mani urged the government to open new ration shops for the benefit of the poor, without considering the number of ration cards as an eligibility criterion.

Following the minister’s assurance, several other members also raised similar demands for their constituencies. Reiterating his commitment, Sakkarapani said the government will act swiftly on all requests made by MLAs.