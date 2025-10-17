Parking woes at Head Post Office in Tiruchy leave visitors in lurch

TIRUCHY: People visiting the Head Post Office in Tiruchy find it difficult to park their two-wheelers due to insufficient parking space, with many visitors leaving their vehicles along the roadside, causing a problem for a section of visitors who cannot walk due to the haphazard parking. They urge the authorities to allocate a bigger parking space for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The Head Post Office in Tiruchy offers a variety of services, including postal services, business post, postal savings bank, India Post Payments Bank with ATM facility, international parcel service, a post shop-cum-parcel packaging centre, Aadhaar enrolment and updation services, and it also has a philatelic bureau.

As a result, the office receives around 200 to 300 visitors daily. People visiting the post office for various services find it difficult to park their two-wheelers due to the lack of sufficient parking space, said P Vijayakumar, a frequent visitor.

“Until a few years ago, customers were allowed to park their two-wheelers in front of the post office building. But now, the area has been barricaded, preventing vehicle entry. This forces customers to park their bikes outside the premises along the roadside. The authorities should allocate some space behind the building for parking,” Vijayakumar added.