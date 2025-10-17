Talk to Lankan PM on Katchatheevu, CM Stalin urges PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate talks with visiting Sri Lanka Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to retrieve the Katchatheevu Island, which has been a bone of contention between the fishermen of Tamil Nadu and the Lankan government. The CM also urged the PM to use the opportunity to resolve many other issues relating to fishermen.

In his letter to the PM, Stalin recalled that Katchatheevu was transferred to Sri Lanka by the union government without obtaining the consent of the state government and without following due process. As a result, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been facing restricted access to their traditional fishing grounds and frequent harassment on charges of trespassing.

He said the PM should not only initiate talks for the retrieval of Katchatheevu but also for the restoration of the traditional fishing rights of TN fishers in the Palk Bay area. “This is of utmost importance to resolve the longstanding and distressing issues faced by the fishing community,” he added.

He said the PM should also press for the prompt repatriation of 76 fishermen and 242 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, now in Lankan custody. “The 2018 amendment to the Sri Lankan Fisheries Act has led to the nationalisation of seized Indian fishing boats, rendering their retrieval impossible. This has caused severe financial hardship and loss of livelihoods for affected fishermen,” he said and urged the PM to raise this issue to ensure that livelihoods are not impaired permanently.