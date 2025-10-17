Teachers oppose move to allow aided colleges to become private varsities

CHENNAI: A wave of strong opposition has emerged in Tamil Nadu’s academic circles against the state government’s proposed amendment to the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, allowing conversion of existing government-aided colleges into private ‘brownfield’ universities.

Teachers’ associations, including the Association of University Teachers (AUT-TN), Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JACCT) and the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS-TN), have condemned the move, warning that it threatens social equity in higher education.

The associations have alleged that the amendment aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, opposed by the state, promoting privatisation at the cost of social justice. According to the 2025-26 Higher Education Policy Note, only one-third of colleges in TN are government-run, while private institutions dominate the rest. Activists warn that this move undermines students from marginalised communities.

AUT highlighted the risk of losing job security, pensions and service protections for teachers in aided colleges and sent a memorandum to all MLAs in this regard on Thursday. Concerns also include possible fee hikes, diluted reservations and reduced transparency.

JACCT has said that it is unfair that infrastructure created in aided colleges with support from UGC and state government will be used by private institutions after conversion into ‘brownfield’ universities.