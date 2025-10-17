Thoothukudi records 15 cm rainfall as North East monsoon hits; schools, colleges closed

THOOTHUKUDI: North East monsoon began with a bang in Thoothukudi on Thursday with Kayalpattinam and Tiruchendur receiving the maximum of 15.4 cm and 14.6 cm.of rainfall respectively, which are the highest recorded in the state as well. The district registered an average rainfall of 9.3 cm.

As per the data recorded by automatic rain gauges, Ammanpuram received 10.2 cm, Pannamparai 10 cm, Mela Tiruchendur 9.8 cm, Kayalpattinam (south) 9.4 mm, Thoothukudi 6.9 cm and Mappilaiyoorani 6.4 cm.

It rained intermittently for nearly nine hours on the intervening night of October 15 and 16, resulting in inundation of several areas, including The Thoothukudi medical college hospital, Tharuvai grounds, arterial roads such as Tamil Salai, VOC Salai, Palayamkottai road, and residential areas in Thoothukudi city witnessed stagnation. The water drained after the rain stopped in the morning. As a precautionary measure, district collector K Elambahavath declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

“The stagnant water drained through the storm water drains and other canals, except in a few locations. Despite the heavy overnight rain, several localities within the corporation limit were almost safe as we have 14 disposal points now as against the three during the AIADMK rule”, said Mayor N Jegan Periyasamy.