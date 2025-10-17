Two killed, three injured in lorry-car collision in Kumbakonam

THANJAVUR: A couple were killed and three, including two family members were injured when the car they were traveling in was hit by a lorry head-on near Kumbakonam on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as P Subramani (60) and his wife Kalavathi (56) of Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

According to sources, they were proceeding from Kumbakonam to Mayiladuthurai when the accident occurred at Narasingampettai village. The couple's son Rakesh, daughter-in-law Rajeswari and driver of the car A Asthar Ali were also injured and admitted to Kumbakonam Government Hospital.

Tiruneelakudi police registered a case.