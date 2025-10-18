Amendments to highways, private colleges Acts among 16 bills adopted in Assembly

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Friday adopted 16 bills spanning various departments. The alliance partners of the ruling DMK and TVK urged the government to make certain changes to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Amendment Bill, 2025. CPI, CPM, VCK, and TVK members also suggested modifications to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill and the Private Universities (Amendment) Bill.

During the debate, Minister for Higher Education K Govi Chezhiaan announced the land requirement for establishing a university in rural areas would be reduced from 50 acres to 45 acres, following requests from DMK legislators S Inigo Irudayaraj and VG Raajendran.