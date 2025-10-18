CAG flags gaps in gender budget, SC/ST sub-plans

CHENNAI: The Comptroller and Auditor General(CAG) report, submitted in the Assembly on Friday, has stated that the Gender Budget Statement (GBS), Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP), and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for 2023-24 were not prepared in the format prescribed by the centre.

The report noted that all three documents lacked actual figures for 2021-22, and the budget estimate and revised estimate for 2022-23 were not shown.

Consequently, the probable outlay and actual expenditure on women-oriented schemes could not be analysed. The CAG noted this issue had been raised in an earlier report. While the state adopted the prescribed format for the GBS for 2024-25, it did not indicate whether similar changes were made for the SCSP and TSP.

Activists said disclosing actual expenditure is essential to assess government performance.

In GBS Part A (100% allocation for women), the Social Welfare and Nutrition sector received the highest share at Rs 14,568.01 crore, including Rs 7,000 crore for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.