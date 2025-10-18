Centre’s blatant prejudice costing TN dearly: FM Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday vehemently criticised the union government for ‘betraying’ Tamil Nadu in the allocation of funds for various schemes, including for the centrally sponsored ones, due to ‘blatant political prejudice’.

Responding to the discussion on the demands for grants for supplementary estimates for the current financial year, the minister said it was his duty to inform the House how the union government has consistently shortchanged Tamil Nadu and how it caused the underlying revenue deficit in the state.

Stating that the GST reforms were introduced unilaterally without consulting the states, the minister asked: “Does the union government consider cooperative federalism, loudly proclaimed so far, to be genuine? Is the union government’s policy of neglecting Tamil Nadu in school and higher education funding, despite its top ranking in India, not a manifestation of bias?”

He also questioned whether it was fair on the part of the union government to award thousands of crores of rupees for highway projects while TN is continuously ignored.