Crop raider ‘Rolex’ caught with help of four kumkis, will be under watch in kraal

On Friday around 2 am, a team of doctors led by veterinarian Kalaivanan, under the supervision of principal chief conservator of forests D Venkatesh, began administering anaesthetic injections to the elephant. Though ‘Rolex’ attempted to escape, Kalaivanan and Rajesh administered two anaesthetics simultaneously, and captured the tusker with the help of four Kumki elephants — Chinnathambi, Kapildev, Wasim and Bomman.

Speaking to TNIE, D Venkatesh, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Coimbatore, said, “The tusker was loaded into a forest department vehicle at 7.45 am and sent to the Varagaliyar elephant camp at Topslip in ATR. The forest department has decided to keep ‘Rolex’ in a kraal and monitor it for a few weeks. After a few days, ‘Rolex’ will be released into the deep forest based on the order of the principal chief conservator of forests.”

Though there is a public claim that four persons were killed by the elephant, DFO said that as per the forest department’s record, it has killed only three. It may be recalled that ‘Rolex’ had also attacked veterinarian Vijayaragavan during a similar capture operation on September 16.