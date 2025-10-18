Ennore report card exposes broken promises, violations

CHENNAI: The Save Ennore Creek Campaign on Friday released a “report card” evaluating the state government’s performance in the Ennore region, exposing severe lapses in enforcing environmental laws, court orders, and promises made to residents.

The report, launched by Justice (Retd) D Hariparanthaman, IIT-M professor Kalpana Karunakaran and residents R Subashini and R L Srinivasan, found that only six per cent of the restoration work under the Manali Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company (MERRC) had been achieved.

Hariparanthaman noted that despite the government efforts for the creation of MERRC in 2024 after the 2023 ammonia and oil leaks, there is a lapse in follow ups with most projects remaining uninitiated, and sewage continues to flow untreated into the creek.

Subashini of Kattukuppam said MERRC’s office at tollgate keeps locals unaware of its purpose and demanded its relocation between Ennore and Manali.