EPS indulging in ‘Insta reel politics’, says Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar blamed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for indulging in “Insta reels politics” because of his new acquaintances, indirectly referring to his recent support for actor Vijay’s TVK.

Sivasankar hit back at Palaniswami for showing lookalike halwa packets named ‘Uruttu’ kadai halwa to mock the DMK’s unfulfilled election promises.

Speaking to reporters on the Assembly premises, Sivasankar said, “Palaniswami is stooping to an unexpectedly low level. Beyond doing politics in the public domain and in the Assembly, he has now resorted to Insta reel politics by showing fake halwa packets.”