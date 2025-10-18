EPS indulging in ‘Insta reel politics’, says Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar blamed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for indulging in “Insta reels politics” because of his new acquaintances, indirectly referring to his recent support for actor Vijay’s TVK.
Sivasankar hit back at Palaniswami for showing lookalike halwa packets named ‘Uruttu’ kadai halwa to mock the DMK’s unfulfilled election promises.
Speaking to reporters on the Assembly premises, Sivasankar said, “Palaniswami is stooping to an unexpectedly low level. Beyond doing politics in the public domain and in the Assembly, he has now resorted to Insta reel politics by showing fake halwa packets.”
He also accused Palaniswami of capturing AIADMK by joining hands with BJP that sent Sasikala to jail and by betraying leaders such as TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam. He said Palaniswami had taken over AIADMK from them like a ‘Thiruttu’ kadai.
Sivasankar said DMK government’s schemes such as Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan and breakfast scheme for school children are all benefitting the people. “Go and ask the beneficiaries, they will say whether these schemes are ‘Uruttu’ or real. The chief ministers of Telangana and Punjab have appreciated these schemes and vowed to implement similar schemes in their states,” he said, adding ignoring all this, Palaniswami asks why NEET has not been cancelled. “He knows the matter comes under the centre ambit.”