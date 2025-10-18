EPS, senior leaders mark AIADMK foundation day

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday led the party’s 54th foundation day at the party headquarters here. Senior party functionaries, including MPs, MLAs, district secretaries and leaders of various wings, celebrated the day. Palaniswami, in his tweet, expressed confidence that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at the headquarters and paid homage to the party founder, MG Ramachandran, and former general secretary J Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami was given a warm reception by the AIADMK cadre on his way to party headquarters.

Meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, along with his supporters, paid homage to the statue of MG Ramachandran near Spencers, to mark the 54th foundation day of the AIADMK.