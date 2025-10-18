Fiscal Responsibility bill readopted by Assembly

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Friday re-adopted the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which had earlier been returned by Governor RN Ravi with certain observations. The bill was moved for reconsideration by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and was later passed unanimously through a voice vote.

Speaker M Appavu informed the House that the governor, in his communication to the speaker, had returned the bill under Article 200 of the Constitution, seeking its reconsideration. The governor had noted that the proposed amendment aimed to defer the achievement of zero revenue deficit and a 3% fiscal deficit to 2026-27 and March 31, 2026, respectively, extending beyond the timeline recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission (2021-26).

Ravi also cautioned that extending fiscal targets beyond the finance commission’s award period could weaken fiscal discipline, undermine the credibility of the state’s financial management, and affect creditworthiness.