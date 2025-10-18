Heavy rain in two districts; house collapses in TN's Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Several parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts experienced widespread rain on Friday, with heavy showers continuing till evening.

In Tirunelveli city, the downpour caused severe waterlogging on major roads, leading to traffic congestion and mixing of sewage with rainwater in several areas.

A portion of a house on Sundarar Street in Tirunelveli Town collapsed due to the rain. The house belonged to Ramasamy, and his two sons -- Siva and Parameswaran -- are residing there. Both of them were away when the incident occurred, and no one was injured. Following the collapse, a team of revenue officials inspected the site and briefed the collector.

According to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Palayamkottai recorded 26 mm rainfall and Tirunelveli received 21.6 mm. Manjolai (113 mm), Kakkachi (144 mm), Nalumukku (163 mm) and Oothu (152 mm) received very heavy rainfall, while Ambasamudram recorded 77 mm.

In the Western Ghats region, the rainfall increased the inflow to the dams in the district. The water level stood at 42.62% in Papanasam with an inflow of 1,425 cusecs, and 57.85% in Manimuthar with an inflow of 944 cusecs as on Friday morning.