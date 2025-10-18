Malayali community in Bargur, Kadambur hills demands ST status

ERODE: The Malai Vazh Malayali people living in the Bargur and Kadambur hills of Erode district want the central and state governments to accord them the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and issue community certificates to them.

They have threatened to boycott the upcoming state election if appropriate steps are not taken in this regard.

The community misses out on education and job opportunities as well as government benefits due to the lack of ST certificates, claimed M Murugan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Tribe Malayali Peravai.

As per the 2011 census in TN, the 'Malai Vazh Malayali' population in the state is about 3 lakh 57,980, of which around 31,200 people live in the Bargur and Kadambur hills, he added.

As per a government order in 1976, the Mali Vazh Malayali living in the districts of Ranipet, Namakkal and Salem have been categorised as Scheduled Tribes. However, our people living in Bargur and Kadambur hills are considered Kerala Malayali who speak the Kerala language and have been excluded from the Scheduled Tribes community, he added.