Malayali community in Bargur, Kadambur hills demands ST status

ERODE: The Malai Vazh Malayali people living in the Bargur and Kadambur hills of Erode district want the central and state governments to accord them the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and issue community certificates to them.
They have threatened to boycott the upcoming state election if appropriate steps are not taken in this regard.
The community misses out on education and job opportunities as well as government benefits due to the lack of ST certificates, claimed M Murugan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Scheduled Tribe Malayali Peravai.
As per the 2011 census in TN, the 'Malai Vazh Malayali' population in the state is about 3 lakh 57,980, of which around 31,200 people live in the Bargur and Kadambur hills, he added.
As per a government order in 1976, the Mali Vazh Malayali living in the districts of Ranipet, Namakkal and Salem have been categorised as Scheduled Tribes. However, our people living in Bargur and Kadambur hills are considered Kerala Malayali who speak the Kerala language and have been excluded from the Scheduled Tribes community, he added.
"In the Salem District Gazette published in 1918, the Malai Vazh Malayali people living in Bargur hills were included in the ST list. Similarly, the Lokur Committee, which was formed in 1965 to revise the lists of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, has recommended the inclusion of the Malayali people of Bargur and Kadambur hills in the ST category. Also, the Ooty Hill Research Centre has suggested that the Malayali people living in the hill villages of Erode, as well as the Malayali people living in the Kolli hills of Namakkal district and the Palamalai areas of Salem district, belong to the same tribe and that the Malayali people in the Erode district should be included in the tribal community. However, our demand has remained a demand for about 50 years," he added.
"Our people from the Bargur and Kadambur hills are unable to obtain community certificates as a tribe. As we don't have any caste certificates yet our education, employment opportunities, and government benefits are affected. Therefore, we request the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to pass a resolution to issue tribal certificates to the Malai Vazh Malayali people of Erode district and send it to the central government. Similarly, we request the central government to bring appropriate legal amendments in this regard. Otherwise, we plan to boycott the upcoming election by handing over our voter ID cards to the government."
Speaking to TNIE, Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam, who is working to fulfil this request, said, "This matter has been brought to the attention of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The state government has sent recommendations to include the Malayali people living in the Bargur and Kadambur hills in the tribal category. We have also made a request to the central government through Members of Parliament. We are following up on this. We are expecting an order from the central government soon."