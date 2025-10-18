NIA charges Bihar man under UAPA

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said they have chargesheeted a migrant labourer from Bihar for supporting proscribed terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in carrying out terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Akhalatur Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid, hailing from Katihar district of Bihar, has been charged under sections 196 and 197 of BNS and Sections 13 (1) (b) & 39 of UA(P) Act in the chargesheet filed on October 17 before the Poonamallee NIA Special Court.

A labourer at a private construction site in Chengalpattu, the accused was arrested by Kayar, Chengalpattu police, in April for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities. NIA found during investigation that the accused was in touch with Pakistan LeT handlers through cyber space and conspired with them to target Kafirs (non-believers of Islam) in Tamil Nadu.

Investigations further revealed that he also tried to contact arms and weapons dealers with the intent to purchase weapons to execute a Jihadi-style attack to destabilise the country.