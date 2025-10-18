Organic tag gives business women a sweet success

TIRUCHY: It’s that time of the year when indulging in sweets isn’t a concern, and when the sweets are organic and healthy, who would want to miss out? With more consumers preferring a healthy option this festive season, women entrepreneurs across Tiruchy, including self-help groups and women-led production units making organic sweets and snacks have reported a surge in orders.

From millet-based laddus in Uppiliyapuram to maida-free brownies in Srirangam, these enterprises are finding strength in local trust and a growing appetite for traditional, chemical-free foods. In Uppiliyapuram, members of a women's self-help group led by Latha have doubled their output to 8,000 laddus this year to meet the festive rush.

"We prepare small millet powder, and most of our orders are parcelled to customers across Tamil Nadu, many of them elderly people who prefer traditional food," says Latha. The unit employs over 150 women, producing laddus, millet mixes, and gift hampers priced around Rs 1,500. "We even received orders from local government offices this year," she adds.

In Srirangam, entrepreneur C Vishnupriya has built a steady customer base through her bakery unit that focuses on healthy bakes. Her 15-member team produces brownies, biscuits, and sourdough bread without maida, refined sugar, dalda, or artificial colours. "Corporate orders are increasing because firms now prefer healthy hampers for employees," she says.