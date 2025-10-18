Organic tag gives business women a sweet success

TIRUCHY: It’s that time of the year when indulging in sweets isn’t a concern, and when the sweets are organic and healthy, who would want to miss out? With more consumers preferring a healthy option this festive season, women entrepreneurs across Tiruchy, including self-help groups and women-led production units making organic sweets and snacks have reported a surge in orders.
From millet-based laddus in Uppiliyapuram to maida-free brownies in Srirangam, these enterprises are finding strength in local trust and a growing appetite for traditional, chemical-free foods. In Uppiliyapuram, members of a women's self-help group led by Latha have doubled their output to 8,000 laddus this year to meet the festive rush.
"We prepare small millet powder, and most of our orders are parcelled to customers across Tamil Nadu, many of them elderly people who prefer traditional food," says Latha. The unit employs over 150 women, producing laddus, millet mixes, and gift hampers priced around Rs 1,500. "We even received orders from local government offices this year," she adds.
In Srirangam, entrepreneur C Vishnupriya has built a steady customer base through her bakery unit that focuses on healthy bakes. Her 15-member team produces brownies, biscuits, and sourdough bread without maida, refined sugar, dalda, or artificial colours. "Corporate orders are increasing because firms now prefer healthy hampers for employees," she says.
Her Deepavali hampers, featuring organic brownies, date laddus, and millet biscuits flavoured with mint, coriander, and ginger, are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 1,500. "Once customers taste our bakes, they don't go back to maida or refined sugar products," she added.
Meanwhile, in KK Nagar, Tiruchy, K Bhuvaneshwari's unit has continued to draw loyal buyers for its over 12 varieties of handmade laddus prepared using heritage rice varieties such as Iluppai poo samba, Kavuni and Poongar.
"Most of our customers are above 40-years-old and prefer ghee and jaggery over sugar." Despite competition with large sweet chains, these women-led units rely on local networks, word-of-mouth reputation, and authentic flavours to sustain their festive business.
Health experts say the shift towards traditional ingredients is a positive sign, provided consumers remain mindful of portion size. Dr M Aleem, a city-based doctor in Tiruchy, said, "Millet-based snacks are lower in refined carbohydrates and offer better satiety. They're also protein-rich and support digestive health. Millets have a naturally low glycaemic index and high fibre, which helps create healthier desserts when combined with low-sugar sweeteners like jaggery, dates, or stevia."