TN Health Minister blames union govt for not inspecting Coldrif unit

CHENNAI: Reiterating that swift actions were taken by the state government following reports of adverse reactions linked to Coldrif Cough Syrup from Madhya Pradesh, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had failed to inspect Sresan Pharmaceuticals, which had been manufacturing the cough syrup since its inception in 2011.

Replying to a special mention raised by 23 members from various political parties, the health minister assured strict action against unlicenced chemical units, swift filling of Drug Control department vacancies, and continued inspections to ensure that such tragedies never recur.

The minister said within hours of receiving the alert on October 1, the state banned its sale, inspected Sresan Pharmaceuticals, and found 48.6% diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical, in the syrup.

The minister noted that the company, licensed in 2011 under the AIADMK regime, had prior violations in 2021 and 2023. Deputy Leader of the Opposition, RB Udhayakumar, asked why the state authorities failed to inspect the unit.