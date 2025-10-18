Traffic signals planned at three more junctions on Avinashi Road

COIMBATORE: Traffic signals will be set up at three more junctions on Avinashi Road to improve pedestrian crossing. Earlier city police had installed signals at Uppilipalayam and LIC junctions on the same road.

The new LED signals will come up at Lakshmi Mills Junction, Anna Silai (Anna Statue) Junction and Nava India Junction.

All these are four-way junctions that handle thousands of vehicles every day.

It is at the Lakshmi Mills Junction, the Pankaja Mill Road from Tiruchy Road and Bharathiar Road from Gandhipuram merge with Avinashi Road.

"To ensure safe pedestrian crossing we plan to install more LED signals similarly to those in Uppilipalayam and LIC junctions as the vehicular movement is high on Avinashi Road. Also these signals can be used for vehicular traffic regulations during emergencies and peak hours," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar.

Traffic signals will be provided at a few more junctions on Avinashi Road where a pedestrian crossing is necessary, he added.

"The funds deposited with the city police by the State Highways Department will be used for this purpose. It was paid against the dismantling of the signals on Avinashi Road for the flyover construction," DCP Ashok Kumar added.