Traffic signals planned at three more junctions on Avinashi Road

COIMBATORE: Traffic signals will be set up at three more junctions on Avinashi Road to improve pedestrian crossing. Earlier city police had installed signals at Uppilipalayam and LIC junctions on the same road.
The new LED signals will come up at Lakshmi Mills Junction, Anna Silai (Anna Statue) Junction and Nava India Junction.
All these are four-way junctions that handle thousands of vehicles every day.
It is at the Lakshmi Mills Junction, the Pankaja Mill Road from Tiruchy Road and Bharathiar Road from Gandhipuram merge with Avinashi Road.
"To ensure safe pedestrian crossing we plan to install more LED signals similarly to those in Uppilipalayam and LIC junctions as the vehicular movement is high on Avinashi Road. Also these signals can be used for vehicular traffic regulations during emergencies and peak hours," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar.
Traffic signals will be provided at a few more junctions on Avinashi Road where a pedestrian crossing is necessary, he added.
"The funds deposited with the city police by the State Highways Department will be used for this purpose. It was paid against the dismantling of the signals on Avinashi Road for the flyover construction," DCP Ashok Kumar added.
Traffic flow at Uppilipalayam Jn
The traffic signals were earlier installed at the Uppilipalayam Junction to manage the flow of vehicles descending from the newly opened GD Naidu flyover, those entering Avinashi Road from Red Cross Junction, and those coming down from the old flyover on the Avinashi Road.
Originally designed as a roundabout, this junction has now been converted to use traditional traffic signals due to severe congestion that occurred in the days following the inauguration of the GD Naidu flyover.
Under the new traffic arrangement, vehicles coming down from the old Avinashi Road flyover are prohibited from making a left turn onto Dr Nanjappa Road immediately after descending.
Instead, vehicles coming from the underpass beneath the old flyover towards Uppilipalayam are required to take a left turn into Dr Nanjappa Road. Commuters have requested the police to provide clear announcements indicating that vehicles on the flyover cannot enter Nanjappa Road, and those coming under the flyover cannot proceed straight to Uppilipalayam. Without proper announcements and information boards, this new traffic pattern has caused inconvenience for many drivers.
Vehicles entering Avinashi Road from the Red Cross Junction can make a free left turn onto the old flyover. Those intending to go to the new flyover or towards LIC Junction must follow the signals and stay in the right lane when the signal is red. Additionally, vehicles descending from the new flyover and travelling along the service road from LIC Junction to Uppilipalayam Junction can take a free left turn towards Red Cross Junction, while those heading towards the old flyover should adhere to the signals.