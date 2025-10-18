Underground Cables to replace open lines at Rockfort and Samayapuram

TIRUCHY: To improve safety during temple car festivals, contract works have been awarded for two underground power cable projects worth Rs 8 crore in Tiruchy. Sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu Power Development Corporation Limited (TNDCL), the projects will replace overhead power lines with insulated underground cables, ensuring a safer, uninterrupted power supply during the annual festivals and processions at the Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchy city and the Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram.

The Rs 6-crore project at Rockfort Temple will lay underground cables along the 1.5 km stretch, covering key roads including part of NSC Bose Road, Chinnakadai Street, Nandikoil Street, North Andar Street, and East Andar Street. These roads are central to the Thayumanaswamy Temple’s car festival, which attracts thousands of devotees every year.

Currently, power lines in these areas are switched off during the festival to prevent electrocution risks due to the large crowds. The bidder is expected to be finalised within a month, with work slated to begin within two months and be completed within six months, according to TNDCL officials.