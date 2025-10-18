Underground Cables to replace open lines at Rockfort and Samayapuram

TIRUCHY: To improve safety during temple car festivals, contract works have been awarded for two underground power cable projects worth Rs 8 crore in Tiruchy. Sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu Power Development Corporation Limited (TNDCL), the projects will replace overhead power lines with insulated underground cables, ensuring a safer, uninterrupted power supply during the annual festivals and processions at the Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchy city and the Sri Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram.
The Rs 6-crore project at Rockfort Temple will lay underground cables along the 1.5 km stretch, covering key roads including part of NSC Bose Road, Chinnakadai Street, Nandikoil Street, North Andar Street, and East Andar Street. These roads are central to the Thayumanaswamy Temple’s car festival, which attracts thousands of devotees every year.
Currently, power lines in these areas are switched off during the festival to prevent electrocution risks due to the large crowds. The bidder is expected to be finalised within a month, with work slated to begin within two months and be completed within six months, according to TNDCL officials.
With the underground cabling system, these shutdowns will be eliminated, ensuring a continuous supply of electricity. The new system will also benefit commercial establishments in the area, as power shutdowns at critical points often disrupt business during the festival period. By maintaining an uninterrupted power supply, the project will help local traders, as more than 250 traders occupy the five streets.
A senior TNDCL official said that the existing overhead power lines, predominantly serving commercial establishments, are often overloaded, leading to frequent disruptions during the festival. “By moving to underground cables, we can ensure a more reliable and safe power supply, particularly during the temple car festivals when the demand peaks,” the official said.
Meanwhile, the Rs 2-crore underground cabling project at Samayapuram will focus on a 500-meter stretch surrounding the Sri Mariamman Temple’s car streets. The area’s overhead power lines, burdened with mostly commercial connections, often require shutdowns during major processions. This new underground system will eliminate these shutdowns, providing a stable power supply for the area during the procession.