Valparai tea estate workers to get Rs 475 as wage per shift

COIMBATORE: Tea estate workers in the Valparai Hills in Coimbatore will get a wage of Rs 475 per shift which is Rs 50 more than they had been paid since 2021.

This was decided during the ninth round of wage talk between tea estate managements and trade unions that concluded on Thursday night at the Planters Association Office in Coimbatore,.

The wages of tea estate workers are revised by the managements every four years. The last wage agreement was made in July 2021 and it ended in June 2025.

To revise the wage, negotiations between trade unions and estate managements should have started before the expiry of the previous agreement.

The Nilgiris Planters Association and the Wayanad Planters Association had revised the wage agreement after several rounds of talks on July 10. As per the agreement, wage has been revised up to Rs 475 per shift.

However, no wage agreement could be reached in Valparai as tea estate managements refused to increase the wage beyond the one being provided in the Nilgiris and Wayanad estates. But the breakthrough came in the ninth round of talk between the management and representatives of trade unions and it ended with the agreement on Thursday night.

The unions that participated in the talks were Labour Progressive Union (LPF), Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP), AITUC, INTUC, VCK etc.

The tea estate managements have sought two months to pay the wage arrears to workers. During the talks the managements declined to immediately release arrears pending from July 1.