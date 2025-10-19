55-yr-old farmer washed away in flash flood in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 55-year-old farmer, identified as R Ramachandran from Rajapalayam, was washed away in a flash flood near Rakatchi Amman Temple.

According to police, Ramachandran and his brothers Balakrishnan (61) and Mahadevan (in his mid-50s) had gone to their farmland in the hill area on Friday evening. While returning home on a two-wheeler amid intense downpour, they attempted to cross the Palaru stream, which had swollen rapidly due to continuous rainfall.

A sudden surge in the stream’s flow swept Ramachandran away along with his vehicle, while his brothers managed to escape to safety. Upon receiving information, Rajapalayam Fire and Rescue Services and Forest Department personnel launched a search operation. After several hours of search, the team recovered Ramachandran’s body from the stream on Saturday afternoon and handed it over to the police. Further probe is on