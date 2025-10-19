After Minister Thennarasu, CM Stalin too questions centre’s actions

CHENNAI: A day after Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu accused the union government of “political prejudice” against Tamil Nadu while explaining the financial position of the state in the Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin too mounted a scathing attack on the BJP-led centre by adding to the questions posed by the finance minister.

Stalin said that not only Thennarasu but people across the nation had several questions. “I am raising a few of them here,” Stalin wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

The CM said the country’s citizens wanted to know “how can corrupt individuals emerge clean from the ‘washing machine’ after forming an alliance with the BJP”? Also, why important schemes and laws were only named in Hindi and Sanskrit, which, he said, was an act of ‘linguistic arrogance’.

The CM questioned why some union ministers are limiting “young minds by spreading unscientific superstitions” and why governors in opposition-ruled states are “used as instruments of confusion and political obstruction”.

Further, Stalin accused the BJP of supporting the “vote theft” for electoral victory and criticised the centre for failing to acknowledge Tamil Nadu’s scientific achievements.

“Why is it that the centre has not approved Tamil Nadu’s research report that established the ancient use of iron, based on scientific evidence? Why were obstacles placed to suppress the Keezhadi findings?” he asked.

Concluding his post, Stalin remarked, “Will there be answers to these questions? Or will the usual campaign of lies on WhatsApp University begin again?