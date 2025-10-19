Arctic tern makes pit stop in Puthalam on 70,000km trip between north & south poles

COIMBATORE: Bringing much joy to the birders’ community, two species of terns have been spotted at the Puthalam saltpans in Kanniyakumari. This is said to be the first time these seabirds have been found in Tamil Nadu. The birds — an Arctic tern (Sterna paradisaea) and a white-cheeked tern (Sterna repressa) — were spotted on September 13 and 14, respectively, and subsequently, the birders listed their discovery on the eBird platform.

Anand Shibu, an independent bird researcher, made the first-ever sighting of the Arctic tern in the state.

This bird is famous for the longest migration in the animal kingdom, nearly 70,000 km annually between the Arctic and the Antarctic.

The very next day, when Anand revisited the site along with fellow birder Bagavathi Balasubramanian, to check the presence of the bird, the duo was in for a surprise and treat. Both found a white-cheeked tern, another first-ever sighting in Tamil Nadu.

“I spotted the Arctic tern for one hour during the evening, and after dark, I left the place. I went to see the bird again the next day. However, we spotted a white-cheeked tern, which was sitting along with hundreds of common terns and crested terns. So far there have only been four sightings of Arctic terns across the country. The first time it was in Ladakh in 1990, and after a 34-year gap, it was spotted in Mumbai and Kerala last year. The sightings in Puthalam is the fifth such instance in the country.