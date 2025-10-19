CPI urges government to withdraw amendment to private varsities Act

CHENNAI: The CPI state committee has urged the state government to withdraw the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, which was passed in the Assembly on Friday.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the amendment, which removes the requirement for private universities to possess a minimum of 100 acres of land, would have far-reaching consequences for higher education in the state.

He warned that the amendment could dilute government oversight in crucial areas such as student admissions, fee structure, and the appointment of vice-chancellors and pro-vice-chancellors.

“The Bill paves the way for the government to withdraw from its regulatory role, undermining the principles of social justice and reservation that Tamil Nadu has long upheld,” he said.

Veerapandian added that the move could lead to the unchecked mushrooming of private universities, compromising educational quality and accessibility.

He urged the government to review the views expressed by education experts, senior academicians, and student organisations and withdraw the amendment in the interest of equitable and inclusive higher education.