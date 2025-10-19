Delay in adoption process deprives kids of formative experiences: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that a delay in the adoption process postpones and deprives children of formative experiences and opportunities that can significantly alter the trajectory of their lives, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said that the district collectors and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) are obliged to speed up the adoption process.

Justice GR Swaminathan made the observations while hearing a petition filed by a Muslim man challenging the rejection of an adoption deed submitted by him for adopting his late brother’s eight-year-old son by the Madurai Sub Registrar last month.

The judge noted that though the Muslim Personal Law does not recognise adoption, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, and its subsequent amendment in 2015 enable adoption by willing parents irrespective of their religious background (except Hindus, for whom it is subject to the provisions laid down in the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956). However, the petitioner cannot seek the easy option of executing an adoption deed and getting it registered, as the law does not recognise the same.

He also cited Section 54 of the Adoption Regulations, 2022, which prescribes the procedure to be followed for ‘in-country relative adoptions’.