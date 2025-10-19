Fix new street lights, urge Elakkiyampatti residents in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Distressed by the faulty street lights in Elakkiyampatti, residents urged the administration to take steps to set up new lights.

The Dharmapuri collectorate, the police headquarters and many key government offices, banks and residences lie along the Dharmapuri-Salem state highway. However over the past few weeks, the streetlights in the area have not been functioning increasing the risk of accidents due to poor visibility. With recent theft cases in two temples along the road, residents are demanding improved visibility at night by fixing the faulty lights.

S Abinesh from Elakkiyamaptti told TNIE, "With the festive season approaching, we have increasing vehicle movement along the Dharmapuri-Salem road and the pedestrian traffic has also increased. As it is a highway, it is common for vehicles to speed past the area. While both vehicles and pedestrians can safely commute in day, there is very poor visibility at night. This area near Elakkiyampatti already witnessed one of two accidents a week."

Another resident K Sasikumar said, "Two weeks ago we had two thefts in the local temples here. Both these temples lie beside the road, but this did not dissuade the thieves. With hundreds of residences along the 2 km stretch in Elakkiyampatti, the streetlights would ease people's minds", he said.

When TNIE reached out to officials in the Elakkiyampatti panchayat they said, "We have about 35 street lights along the Dharmapuri-Salem highway between Elakkiyampatti and the collectorate and immediate steps would be taken to look into the issue. If required, the lights will also be replaced", they said.