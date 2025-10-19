Heavy rain in 40 places, new weather system may bring more showers to TN

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu on Saturday bringing widespread rainfall to several districts and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal regions. As many as 40 locations recorded heavy rainfall, while very heavy rain was reported at five stations across Tamil Nadu.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the widespread rainfall was because of a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation. The system is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours and move west-northwest, continuing to feed moisture-laden winds into TN coast.

Adding to this, a second cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea is likely to give rise to a fresh low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21. The emerging system is also expected to intensify and track west-northwestwards, potentially bringing active rain spell over southern India by the middle of next week.