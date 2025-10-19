Jasmine smells Rs 2k/kg as rain plays havoc in Madurai

MADURAI: Even as Madurai gears up for Deepavali, the early onset of northeast monsoon has affected jasmine cultivation across the district, leading to a significant dip in the arrival of the flower at the wholesale markets. With supply shrinking, jasmine prices have surged nearly threefold over the past week.

Until last week, jasmine was sold for Rs 500 to Rs 600 a kilogram. On Friday, the price skyrocketed to Rs 1,500 to 1,700 per kilo, driven by poor arrival and high festive demand. On Saturday, the price rose to Rs 2,000. M Karuthamuthu, treasurer of the Usilampatti wholesale flower market, said that the market usually receives around 10 tonnes of jasmine every day. However, on Friday and Saturday, barely 100 kilograms reached the market.

“With Deepavali around the corner and the supply continuing to dwindle, prices may go above Rs 2,000 a kilogram in the next couple of days.”