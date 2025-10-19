Kalpakkam celebrates 40 years of criticality of India’s 1st FBTR

CHENNAI: The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam celebrated completion of 40 years since the fast breeder test reactor (FBTR) first went critical on October 18, 1985. Conceived as a test bed for advanced fuels and materials, it has generated decades of operational data that informed the design of the prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) and future systems. The 40 MWt/13.6 MWe sodium-cooled reactor has been at the heart of India’s indigenous fast breeder efforts.

FBTR is unique in the global nuclear landscape, the only fast breeder reactor to use mixed plutonium-uranium carbide fuel. Its 70:30 plutonium carbide and uranium carbide blend offers superior thermal conductivity and high breeding potential, making it a key asset in India’s closed-fuel-cycle strategy.

“This reactor stands as proof of India’s ability to design and operate complex nuclear systems independently,” said KN Vyas, Homi Bhabha Chair Professor and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, at the anniversary event. He also released a commemorative volume marking the milestone.

“FBTR’s journey is synonymous with India’s mastery of fast reactor technology,” added S Sridhar, IGCAR director (Reactor Facilities Group).

The celebrations also marked the first successful separation of phosphorus-32, a key radioisotope used in cancer therapy, from irradiated strontium sulphate pellets. The isotope was handed over to the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology.