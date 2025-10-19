Madras HC seeks response on hassle-free darshan at Tiruchendur temple

MADURAI: Observing that the dispute between bhattars and thirisuthanthirars at the Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur of Thoothukudi are affecting the interests of the devotees, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought response from the temple administration regarding the steps taken by it to ensure hassle-free darshan.

Hearing a petition filed by 12 thirisuthanthirars seeking a direction from court to ensure strict adherence to religious practice in performing ‘kainkaryams’ like poojas and archanai by their families in the temple as approved by the principal district munsif court in Srivaikundam in 1991, Justice GR Swaminathan flagged quite a few issues faced by the devotees due to the above dispute. He then raised a series of queries to the temple administration, directing the authorities to reply by October 24.

The judge asked whether a queue can be formed by creating an iron flyover bridge inside the temple, similar to the one in the Guruvayur and Tirupati temples, to facilitate clockwise circumambulation if the same is not possible with existing arrangements. He also wanted to know whether general queue darshan is stopped during VIP and VVIP darshan, and if so, whether the temple management would consider earmarking an exclusive period for VIP/VVIP darshan. He also wondered whether the distribution of prasadam including ‘vibhoothi’ is stalling the queue movement.