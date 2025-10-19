MLA ‘assaults’ traffic policeman in Chennai

CHENNAI: Mayiladuthurai Congress MLA S Rajakumar allegedly assaulted a traffic constable who was clearing an illegally parked vehicle near Spencer Plaza. The confrontation allegedly began after the constable attempted to tow away the MLA’s car for obstructing traffic.

The police said the constable, Prabhakaran, attached to the Chennai Traffic Police, was managing traffic around 1.40 pm when he noticed the car parked on the main carriageway, causing traffic congestion. When he asked the driver to move the vehicle, he allegedly said the car belonged to Rajakumar, whose office is located on the second floor of a nearby building.

A few minutes later, the MLA allegedly came down, confronted the constable, and pulled him out of the wrecker before assaulting him. The incident led to brief commotion on the stretch.

Senior traffic police officials could not be reached for comment. As of Saturday evening, no case had been registered, though a complaint was filed by the constable, sources added.