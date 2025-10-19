Over 200 knitwear workers duped in Deepavali chit fund scam in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: More than two-hundred knitwear workers in Tiruppur city who had planned to celebrate Deepavali with the money they had deposited in private chits are in a spot as the chit company owner vanished just ahead of the promised payment date. The police, however, intervened promptly and detained the owner on Saturday after the duped investors arrived en masse to file a complaint.

The duped knitwear workers alleged more than 200 people have been cheated of up to Rs 40 lakh which was mobilised for a Deepavali chit.

The cheated investors on Saturday requested the Tiruppur city police to take action against the chit company owner, S Durai. They filed a complaint at the Tiruppur North police station.

Police sources said the chit company named Mithran Mithra, based at Radha Nagar near MS Nagar in Tiruppur city, had been running the Deepavali chit for five years

This year more than 200 knitwear workers from Radha Nagar and nearby Bharathi Nagar area deposited money to him under the Deepavali chit.

The workers alleged that Durai vanished two days ago.