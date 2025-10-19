Poor upkeep: Flyovers in Coimbatore leak, drenching motorists and pedestrians

COIMBATORE: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, walking or riding under the flyovers in the city has become an ordeal and unsafe too.
Motorists say that during rains, water leaks through damaged rubber beadings and expansion joints of the flyovers, drenching two-wheeler riders and pedestrians passing underneath.
"Every time it rains, it feels like we are riding under a waterfall. Water keeps dripping from the top of the flyover and blinds our visibility," said R Vinoth, a two-wheeler rider who commutes daily under the Kavundampalayam flyover.
The lack of proper maintenance of the Kavundampalayam flyover and several other flyovers across Coimbatore has led to severe waterlogging and drainage issues, causing major inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.
With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the problem has worsened as stormwater drains and pipes under the flyovers remain blocked due to silt and poor upkeep.
Pedestrians also expressed frustration over the neglect. "The area below the flyover becomes slippery and dangerous during rains. People are forced to wade through dirty water. It's not just inconvenient but unsafe," said S Mahalakshmi, a resident of P&T Colony.
Social activists blamed the State Highways Department for what they call "careless and irregular maintenance" of critical public infrastructure. "Every year, these issues surface just before the monsoon. The department spends crores on projects, but the maintenance is ignored until the public suffer," said a local activist Ravishankar.
Due to the blocked stormwater drains, roads adjacent to flyovers have also faced inundation, disrupting traffic flow and damaging vehicles. Commuters have demanded immediate repairs to the drainage lines, proper sealing of flyover joints, and a long-term maintenance schedule.
When contacted, officials from the State Highways Department told TNIE that steps were being taken to address the issue. "We have started cleaning and desilting the stormwater drains beneath and along the flyovers. Damaged joints and rubber beadings will also be repaired soon," an official said.
However, motorists remain skeptical until they see visible results. "These promises come every year, but the situation repeats. We just hope this time they actually fix it before more rains hit," said another commuter.
With the monsoon expected to intensify in the coming weeks, residents urged the authorities to act swiftly before minor inconveniences turn into major hazards.