Poor upkeep: Flyovers in Coimbatore leak, drenching motorists and pedestrians

COIMBATORE: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, walking or riding under the flyovers in the city has become an ordeal and unsafe too.

Motorists say that during rains, water leaks through damaged rubber beadings and expansion joints of the flyovers, drenching two-wheeler riders and pedestrians passing underneath.

"Every time it rains, it feels like we are riding under a waterfall. Water keeps dripping from the top of the flyover and blinds our visibility," said R Vinoth, a two-wheeler rider who commutes daily under the Kavundampalayam flyover.

The lack of proper maintenance of the Kavundampalayam flyover and several other flyovers across Coimbatore has led to severe waterlogging and drainage issues, causing major inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the problem has worsened as stormwater drains and pipes under the flyovers remain blocked due to silt and poor upkeep.

Pedestrians also expressed frustration over the neglect. "The area below the flyover becomes slippery and dangerous during rains. People are forced to wade through dirty water. It's not just inconvenient but unsafe," said S Mahalakshmi, a resident of P&T Colony.