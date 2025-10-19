Vaigai dam level rises to 66 feet: WRD issues flood warning to five districts

THENI: Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas of Mullai Periyar and Varusanadu hills triggered a sharp rise in the inflow of Vaigai dam on Saturday, leading to a four-foot increase in its water level within a day. With the dam storage crossing 66.01 feet by 7 pm, the WRD has issued a first-stage flood warning for five districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram.

Theni received an average of 46.61 mm rainfall, in which Thekkady received 158 mm rainfall and Shanmuganadhi area received 95 mm rainfall, according to Friday morning. Rainfall was reported across the district, especially in Uthamapalayam and Kottagudi areas.

Since Friday night, continuous downpours have lashed the Varusanadu hill ranges in Andipatti taluk of Theni, swelling the flow in the Moola Vaigai river.

Simultaneously, the discharge from the Mullai Periyar dam at a rate of 1,400 cusecs to the Tamil Nadu side, coupled with widespread rainfall across Theni, has resulted in a significant surge of inflow into the Vaigai reservoir.