Water level up at Korampallam tank in Thoothukudi; 1k cusecs released into Uppar Odai

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi received an average of 37 mm of rainfall on Saturday, filling up several tanks and channels in the district.

As per the data, while Kayalpattinam received 120 mm of rain, Kazhugumalai, Tiruchendur, and Ottapidaram received 110 mm, 74 mm, and 70 mm, respectively.

As intense rainfall unleashed over Kazhugumalai and Ottapidaram, the Uppar Odai received more than 5,000 cusecs of water, which eventually filled 70 per cent of the Korampallam tank in a single day.

In a press release, collector K Elambahavath stated that 1,500 cusecs of water from the Korampallam tank was released into the Uppara Odai to maintain a safe water level. However, people living in Korampallam basin will have to stay vigilant and cautious.

He also inspected the water levels in Periyakulam of Kumaragiri panchayat, Pudukottai bridge on Uppar Odai, Korampallam tank, and Podammalpuram tank in the presence of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M Prabu and Water Resource Department (WRD) officials attached to East Thamirabarani and Korampallam divisions here on Saturday.