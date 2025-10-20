85-year-old murdered for gold ornaments

SALEM: A shocking case of murder and robbery has been reported from Vembadithalam, in Salem, where an 85-year-old woman was brutally killed for her gold ornaments.

The victim, Mariammal, was residing with her son Dhanapal (58), a railway employee. They lived together in the Indira Nagar Railway Workers Quarters.

According to the police, Mariammal, who usually slept outside during the night, had done so on Saturday as well. When Dhanapal returned home early the next morning after completing his night duty, he found his mother lying dead on the cot in a pool of blood. Her gold ornaments were missing.