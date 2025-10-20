ABC operations in Dharmapuri likely to resume soon

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Municipality is likely to resume Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations soon as the revamp of the new facility near Santhaipettai is currently in the last lap. They were stopped for holding renovation following the suggestion of experts.

The municipality began an ABC facility here in June. However after two months, Animal Welfare Board members deemed the facilities inadequate and recommended improved facilities.

Thereafter, the municipality works undertook a redo of the centre at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and this work is now almost over.

Municipal officials say "the ABC operations would likely resume soon".

Speaking to TNIE, Municipality Health officer, Dr R Latchiya Varna said, "We had set up a very comprehensive ABC centre at Santhaipettai as per the official directive. But various animal activists had expressed concerns on the ABC activities in the municipality and sought better infrastructure. In response we had halted ABC activities. Right now, we have constructed improved kennels with capacity to house over 200 stray dogs and separate pre-op and post-op screening areas, with separate kitchens and operation theatre. Over 90% of the renovations have been completed and soon it will be opened".