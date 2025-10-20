Cooperative department to set up call centre to serve its banking customers 24x7

CHENNAI: The Cooperative Department has decided to establish a call centre for TNSC Bank and 24 Central Cooperative Banks to offer round-the-clock banking services, 365 days a year.
“Customers will receive services on a par with private commercial banks. In addition to savings accounts and loan products, eligible customers will soon be provided with credit cards as well,” said an official from the Cooperative Department.
The department has invited bids to set up a contact centre that delivers uninterrupted customer support through voice and WhatsApp channels, ensuring seamless integration with the core banking system. The proposed solution aims to enhance service quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction across all cooperative banks, according to official documents.
At present, there are 933 branches under the 24 Central Cooperative Banks and 55 branches under the Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank (TNSACB). This initiative will benefit customers holding savings accounts and gold loans in these cooperative banks.
TNSACB, the custodian of the cooperative banking structure in the state, along with the 24 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs), has been brought under the Core Banking Solution (CBS) platform.
Under CBS, cooperative banks will operate on a unified, integrated software system offering services such as any-branch banking, online banking (NEFT and RTGS), and ATM access – on a par with commercial banks, officials added.