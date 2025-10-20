Cooperative department to set up call centre to serve its banking customers 24x7

CHENNAI: The Cooperative Department has decided to establish a call centre for TNSC Bank and 24 Central Cooperative Banks to offer round-the-clock banking services, 365 days a year.

“Customers will receive services on a par with private commercial banks. In addition to savings accounts and loan products, eligible customers will soon be provided with credit cards as well,” said an official from the Cooperative Department.

The department has invited bids to set up a contact centre that delivers uninterrupted customer support through voice and WhatsApp channels, ensuring seamless integration with the core banking system. The proposed solution aims to enhance service quality, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction across all cooperative banks, according to official documents.