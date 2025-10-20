Deepavali chaos: Commercial stretches in Madurai turn into traffic chokepoints

MADURAI: Ahead of Deepavali, Madurai’s main commercial stretches — Keelavasal, Netaji Road, and Masi Streets — have turned into traffic chokepoints, as vehicles parked on both sides and swelling crowds of last-minute shoppers have brought movement to a crawl. Despite efforts by police and civic officials to streamline the flow, the heart of the temple city has descended into gridlock.
Auto driver S Saravanan said a two-minute ride from Thavittu Santhai to the Onion Market now takes 15 minutes. “Cars and two-wheelers parked on both sides leave barely any space to pass,” he said. Hawkers and makeshift stalls further congest the narrow lanes, forcing motorists and pedestrians alike to inch through the festive rush.
To ease pressure, the city police have introduced special traffic diversions and designated alternative parking spaces from October 15, with additional personnel deployed at key junctions. A senior corporation official said the multi-level car parking (MLCP) near Meenakshi Amman Temple, which accommodates 1,000 vehicles, has already reached full capacity. Efforts are underway to open the Periyar MLCP soon to reduce roadside parking.
However, the crowds remain relentless. “It’s becoming impossible to walk through Keelavasal in the evenings,” said A Pavitra of E Puthur. Street vendors have covered their stalls with plastic sheets to protect goods from rain. “We wait all year for this season. The rain spoiled a few days, but people keep coming,” said vendor M Muthukumar.
Despite soggy streets and snarl-ups, Madurai’s Deepavali spirit continues to shine bright through its bustling bazaars.