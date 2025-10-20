Deepavali chaos: Commercial stretches in Madurai turn into traffic chokepoints

MADURAI: Ahead of Deepavali, Madurai’s main commercial stretches — Keelavasal, Netaji Road, and Masi Streets — have turned into traffic chokepoints, as vehicles parked on both sides and swelling crowds of last-minute shoppers have brought movement to a crawl. Despite efforts by police and civic officials to streamline the flow, the heart of the temple city has descended into gridlock.

Auto driver S Saravanan said a two-minute ride from Thavittu Santhai to the Onion Market now takes 15 minutes. “Cars and two-wheelers parked on both sides leave barely any space to pass,” he said. Hawkers and makeshift stalls further congest the narrow lanes, forcing motorists and pedestrians alike to inch through the festive rush.