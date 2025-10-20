Drivers, vehicle owners stage protest over pending wages in TN

CHENNAI: Drivers and vehicle owners engaged in garbage collection in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones for the GCC staged a protest at Mangalapuram near Perambur on Sunday, alleging non-payment of dues for the past 25 days. The protestors, hired through Semja, who they claim to be a subcontractor of Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (Ramky group), which recently took over solid waste management operations in these two zones, said the delay has left their families struggling during the festive season. Each of the two zones reportedly deploys around 50 TATA Ace vehicles for daily door-to-door garbage collection.

The drivers were promised Rs 2,200 per shift with mandated three shifts per day. While payments were initially made on time, wages have been delayed repeatedly, and no payment has been made for the past 25 days, leaving each driver or vehicle owner with dues of around Rs 1.5 lakh.

“This is the festive season, and we have been pleading for our payments . Even the zonal offices were closed over the weekend. We are unable to celebrate Deepavali with our families. The commissioner and mayor must intervene and ensure we are paid by the Semja company at least by tonight,” said one of the protesting drivers. TNIEnie’s attempt to contact Semja for comment was unsuccessful.