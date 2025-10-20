Four killed as firecrackers illegally stored in house explode in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four men were killed on Sunday afternoon after an explosion caused allegedly by illegally stored firecrackers and country-made bombs at a house in Thandurai in Pattabiram in Chennai resulted in a portion of the structure collapsing and trapping them inside.

Though the fire and rescue personnel reached the spot within minutes, they were unable to rescue the victims. Pattabiram police identified two of the deceased as Yasin (25) and Sunil Prakash (23) of Thiruninravur who are believed to have visited the house to buy crackers.

The bodies of the other two men had been charred beyond recognition and had not yet been identified. Neighbours had alerted emergency services after the blast that caused structural damage to several adjoining houses, shattering windowpanes across the street.

Five fire engines from Avadi, Ambattur and neighbouring districts were deployed to the spot, and rescue personnel worked for hours to douse the fire amid intermittent explosions from the smouldering debris. The operation continued late into the evening, with cranes brought in to clear the remains of the collapsed structure.

A fire department official said the operation was particularly dangerous as smaller explosions occurred for nearly 20 minutes after the initial blast. Quoting the neighbours, the Pattabiram police said as the house was located in a narrow lane, the impact was felt almost in all the neighbouring houses.