Health workers dial high-risk pregnant women in Tiruchy, check Deepavali plans

TIRUCHY: As part of efforts to ensure the well-being of high-risk pregnant women in the district this Deepavali, health workers, as they did during the Pooja holidays, have begun to reach out to each one of them to ascertain their whereabouts and enquire about their health.

According to officials, the district currently has 16,410 pregnant women under government follow-up, of whom 9,532 are placed under high-risk category due to underlying health conditions such as anaemia, hypertension, gestational diabetes or previous delivery complications.

Anticipating several of the high-risk pregnant women visiting their hometown during Deepavali, mentor staff in rural areas and sector nurses in urban areas have been asked to call each of them and ascertain their location and access to health facilities.

"We have instructed staff to check where these expectant mothers are staying and to guide them to the nearest Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) if any problem arises," said a senior district health official.

"As some private clinics may not have doctors available during the holidays, we are advising them to rely on government facilities for emergency support," the official added.