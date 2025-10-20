Heavy rain lashes Nellai, 75-year-old woman dies after wall collapses on her

TIRUNELVELI: Due to heavy rain in the Western Ghats, reservoirs in Tirunelveli district have been receiving good inflow for the past four days.

On Sunday, the water level at Manimuthar stood at 60.28% (3,321 mcft), Papanasam at 45.9% (2,524 mcft), and Servalar- 40.55% (496 mcft).

Manimuthar Dam just had 31% of water in its total capacity on the same day last year. The inflow to the interconnected Papanasam and Servalar dams was 1,118 cusecs on Sunday morning, according to a report from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The rainfall level in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts declined in the daytime. Tirunelveli and Tenkasi recorded 6.9 mm and 8.2 mm of average rain, respectively.