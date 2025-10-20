Tamil Nadu

Leaders extend Deepavali wishes to people of TN

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and leaders of various political parties have extended Deepavali wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.

In his message on X platform, Ravi said, “May Maa Lakshmi bless us with happiness, health and prosperity, filling our lives with love and compassion and fostering a harmonious society rooted in peace and oneness. Wishing everyone a joyous, vibrant and safe Deepavali.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his festival wishes, wrote, “On this joyous festival day, may love and peace flourish across the nation; may all sorrows fade away, giving rise to a bright and radiant future; may divisions disappear and unity prevail; and may prosperity and well-being abound in everyone’s life.”

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, PMK leaders S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary ER Eswaran, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, former union ministers GK Vasan, Su Tirunavukkarasar, and others have also extended wishes.

