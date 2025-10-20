Madurai sanitary workers call off strike after talks with officials

M Balasubramanian, CITU Sanitation Workers Association secretary, told TNIE that the union had initially decided to go on strike as the earlier assurances given by both the civic body and the outsourcing firm were not honoured. “We were forced to issue a strike notice under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Disputes Rules, 1958, as workers’ grievances over wage irregularities and unfair treatment remained unresolved,” he added.

The CITU had served the formal strike notice on October 7 to both the corporation and the agency. The notice alleged that the outsourcing firm had violated several provisions of the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, and contractual norms, while also causing substantial revenue losses to the civic body.

Balasubramanian added that the union would continue to monitor the implementation of the assurances.