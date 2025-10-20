Neighbour dies in spat over bursting of crackers in TN

THANJAVUR: A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday on charges of culpable homicide after her 55-year-old neighbour died during an altercation she had with him on Saturday night over her child bursting crackers.

Sources, K Nagalingam of Kumbakonam on Saturday night stepped out of his house to buy batter. At that time, a 12-year-old boy from a nearby house was bursting crackers. Nagalingam chided and hit the boy with his bare hands for bursting crackers near his house.

After the boy reported the incident to his mother Gayathri (32), she entered into an altercation with Nagalingam. It intensified when Gayathri pushed Nagalingam who fell down to his death. Following the incident, police sent the body to the Kumbakonam GH for post-mortem. They also registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting murder and arrested Gayathri on Sunday.